The Buffalo Bills continue to reassemble a Super Bowl-contending team. The team is bringing back linebacker A.J. Klein on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Klein has spent parts of three seasons with the Bills during his 10-year stint in the NFL. He started 15 games and appeared in 31 total in 2020 and 2021 with Buffalo, recording five sacks, 10 QB hits and 82 solo tackles. Last season he played in 10 games for three different teams, six of them with the Bills.

A fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Panthers, Klein has 15.5 sacks in 10 seasons. He’s appeared in 15 or more games in a season seven times, proving both his durability and availability.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Klein is just the latest addition to an uber-talented Bills roster that has improved on paper this offseason. Buffalo made a small splash signing with the addition of center Connor McGovern on a three-year deal. The Bills have also brought back familiar faces Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips.

The Bills had the sixth-best total defense in football last season, allowing 319 total yards per game from opponents. Buffalo also had the second-ranked scoring defense, holding teams to just under 18 points a game. That defense helped lead the Bills to a 13-win season in 2022, though it ended in dreadful fashion with a 17-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

While A.J. Klein isn’t an All-Pro caliber player, he is a durable depth piece that teams with championship aspirations need to have. The Bills have done very nicely for themselves so far this offseason.