When you think of the Buffalo Bills, the first player that comes to mind is Josh Allen, and rightfully so. The former first-round pick has developed into the best and most important player on the team. Allen’s freakish athleticism and cannon arm has propelled Buffalo to many wins in the last few seasons.

Last season, though, the Bills saw a welcome change in Josh Allen that cemented his spot as the alpha of the squad. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated details a moment during the 2021 season where Allen went from best player to undisputed leader of the team. Fresh off a devastating loss to the New England Patriots’, Buffalo fell behind big-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their season was almost hanging in the balance.

During halftime of that Bills – Buccaneers game, something inside Allen seemed to snap. The normally kind and light-hearted QB gave an honest but inspiring speech to fire up his squad. Speaking about that moment, Allen noted that the reason it might have been more impactful is because it came during a trying time in Buffalo’s season.

“It’s carrying more weight in those moments when s—’s not going well,” he said. “You can say as much as you want when things are going great, and everyone’s going to love it. When stuff doesn’t go the way you think it’s going to, the way it’s supposed to be going, it’s saying that’s the case, and then going out there and doing something about it.”

Josh Allen is one of the few players in the NFL who can fire up his squad AND lead by example as well. He’s been a major reason for the Bills’ rise to the top of the league in the last few years. Now, Buffalo is the favorite to win it all this season. Can Allen lead the Bills to their first-ever Super Bowl win?