‘Attitude of domination’: Von Miller drops truth bombs all over after Bills wreck Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to claim the Super Bowl this season, and their performances thus far in the first two weeks make them truly worthy of being held in such high regard. The Bills’ resounding 41-7 win against the Titans has the Bills players’ confidence at an all-time high, and for good reason. Nevertheless, the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, and you don’t win Super Bowls dominating your first two games, and edge rusher Von Miller, the two-time champion, knows this especially well.

Per Heather Prusak, Von Miller hopes that their performances in the first two weeks become the standard, instead of being the peak of their season, and he knows his teammates are up to the task, going full throttle as seen in two blowout victories to start the season.

“It’s a killer instinct; it’s a blood in the water instinct,” Miller said. “I don’t know how it was before I got here, but now it’s pedal to the medal We have an attitude of domination. We’re not playing the game to just win the game. We’re playing the game to dominate the game. We’ve got a team full of killers and it’s led by our quarterback [Josh Allen] and our head coach [Sean McDermott].”

Miller, who won last season’s Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, signed a six-year $120 million contract (with a complicated structure) with the Bills earlier in the offseason, presumably as one of the final pieces the Bills need to get over the championship hump. After witnessing the Bills playing at a championship-level firsthand, Miller will be thankful that he did not back out of the deal, as the Bills’ defense has turned into one of the most dominant thus far in the new campaign.

The championship pedigree provided by Von Miller will be invaluable, as the Bills will need to remain focused on the task at hand, with fifteen more games to go in the season. Miller’s no-nonsense attitude and willingness to lay it all out on the field just to get this team the victory will be just as crucial to the Bills’ quest in getting the franchise’s first world title as the continued elite performances of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.