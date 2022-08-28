‘Bigger than football’: Bills GM Brandon Beane gets real on heels of major Matt Araiza decision

After releasing rookie punter Matt Araiza amid the gang rape allegations thrown at him, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained the decision and their stance on the whole matter.

In a statement shared by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Beane emphasized how the Bills are taking the accusations seriously, saying that “this is bigger than football.” The Buffalo exec then explained that they have struggled getting more information about the incident and are still in the process of piecing things together.

“There are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation,” Beane said.

The Bills issued an immediate release of Matt Araiza on Saturday, though it didn’t come as a shock since the team has been under pressure to address the situation properly. The NFL has always been strict about sexual abuse and domestic violence issues–see Deshaun Watson’s case–much more a rape case.

Araiza has been named in a lawsuit along with two other San Diego State football players for allegedly gang raping a then 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in 2021. Araiza has been accused of giving a drink with alcohol and “other intoxicating substances” to the alleged victim before leading her to a room where two other guys were waiting. They then reportedly took turns having sex with the minor.

The 22-year-old punter has since denied the allegations, saying in a statement released on Friday that the “the facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press.” He then vowed to clear his name from the allegations.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong added on the case. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”