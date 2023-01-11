The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs and have made a couple of key moves ahead of the matchup. The team has activated the practice window for both Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder. But as Adam Schefter reported, neither player is expected to suit up Sunday.

With that being said, there is clearly optimism that one or both of them can play in the Divisional Round if the Bills get past the Dolphins. Hyde, one of the team’s top safeties, hasn’t played since September 19th when he suffered a neck injury and ultimately had surgery in mid-October to fix the issue. There was actually a belief his season was done at that point, but it’s clear Hyde is recovering quicker than expected. That’s a huge positive for the Bills. Hyde and Jordan Poyer are a lethal combo.

As for Crowder, he sustained an ankle injury in early October. The wideout has played just four contests in 2022, reeling in six catches for 60 yards. With the Bills receiving corps uber-talented, it feels unlikely he gets many touches if healthy enough to return. But, it’s another option for Buffalo if needed.

The Bills head into the postseason on an absolute roll, winning seven in a row. They finished the campaign with a 13-3 record, beating the New England Patriots 35-23 in Week 18. Miami will certainly face an uphill battle in this game, with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater ruled out due to injury. but, Buffalo won’t be taking rookie Skylar Thompson for granted.