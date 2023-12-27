Kaiir Elam is coming back, but is that much help?

The Buffalo Bills narrowly escaped the lowly Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, but they did come away with a last-second 24-22 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Now, the Bills may get another boost as a former first-round pick, cornerback Kaiir Elam, is returning from injury as the Bills get ready to take on the New England Patriots in Week 17.

“The #Bills have activated former first-round pick CB Kaiir Elam from IR. He had been dealing with an ankle injury,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

While this may seem like a big boost for the Bills heading into Week 17 against the Patriots — and it is on some level — Kaiir Elam has generally been a bust in his first two NFL seasons. The No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has played 16 games in two seasons for the Bills with two interceptions and four passes defended. This year, he’s only played in three games due to a combination of injury and ineffectiveness.

That said, the Bills defense, and the secondary in particular, has suffered a rash of injuries this season, so any healthy body will be welcomed back to the fold for the last two games of the regular season and, if they go well, the NFL playoffs.

Bills playoff scenarios

After a rocky middle of the season, Josh Allen and the Bills have righted the ship and are now back in prime position to make the playoffs and maybe even win the AFC East.

If the Bills win in Week 17 and two of the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jacksonville Jaguars lose, Buffalo is in. They are also in if the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and either the Steelers or Bengals lose.

As for winning the AFC East, Buffalo is two games back of the Miami Dolphins with two to play. However, if the Dolphins lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, it would set up a Week 18 showdown for the division between the Bills and Dolphins.