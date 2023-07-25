The Buffalo Bills are adding former Green Bay Packers TE Jace Sternberger to their roster as training camp gets underway, as they attempt to acquire as many targets as possible for star QB Josh Allen.

Sternberger led the USFL with seven touchdowns this spring on the Birmingham Stallions, and showed he can compete at a high level leading to the Bills giving him a chance, first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. He worked out with the team on Monday, and made the camp roster where he will battle with the likes of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Packers after a prolific career at Texas A&M, but failed to produce at the high level that was initially expected under Aaron Rodgers' offense.

After no catches in his first season, Sternberger had 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 2020. The TD came in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

He was later released in 2021 after violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and serving a two-game suspension. He bounced around with the Seahawks, Commanders, and Steelers, but never received further game action.

The Bills need all the weapons they can muster in a stacked AFC East this year. They are slim favorites at +130 to win it, but are followed closely behind by the New York Jets (+250) and Miami Dolphins (+290). It will be one of the most watched divisions as any of these talented teams can make a deep playoff run.