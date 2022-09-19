Bills make final Gabriel Davis decision for MNF vs. Titans

The Buffalo Bills will be without a key offensive weapon in Week 2 for Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans after it was announced that Gabriel Davis would not be available for the clash. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Davis is not expected to suit up on Monday due to an ankle injury. Barring an unexpected change in plans, Davis figures to be riding the pine on Monday night while he continues to recover from the ankle injury.

#Bills WR Gabe Davis (questionable, ankle) is not expected to play tonight vs. the #Titans, per source. Team has held out hope but playing was considered an uphill battle since Saturday's injury. Out, barring surprise. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 19, 2022

Davis picked up the ankle injury during practice over the weekend, and unfortunately, it seems that it’s significant enough to sideline him for the prime-time game on Monday night. There had been some hope, though not a lot of it, that Davis would be able to suit up against the Titans, but rather than risk further aggravating the injury, the Bills will go to work without him in Week 2.

Davis’ next chance to play will come in Week 3 when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in their first taste of AFC East division play. Given the Dolphins’ strong start to the year, having Davis available for that tilt on the road will be crucial.

With Davis out of commission on Monday, Stefon Diggs figures to see an even greater share of targets from Josh Allen. It’s still a big blow for the Bills, as Allen and Davis had been showcasing enormously strong chemistry since the end of last season.

During the 2022 season debut in Week 1, Davis put on a show for the Bills. He caught four receptions on five targets for 88 yards and a touchdown while featuring on 98% of the Bills’ offensive snaps. Not having him out there Monday night will be a big blow, but this Bills team should be capable of getting the job done without him.