The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the first-round of the playoffs. The Bills were able to come out victorious, despite playing an overall sloppy game.

Buffalo defeated Miami 34-31. Quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions and a fumble – which was returned for a touchdown. While the Bills did intercept Dolphins’ QB Skylar Thompson twice, Buffalo lost the overall turnover battle, three to two. Despite losing the turnover battle, the Bills still came out victorious. Heading into their matchup with the Dolphins, Buffalo had been 0-13 in the playoff when losing the turnover battle, via ESPN Stats & Info.

The Bills’ feat comes a day after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame turnover woes of their own. Despite turning the ball over five times and not forcing a turnover of their own, the Jags defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30. While the Bills and Jags both accomplished impressive feats, they won’t face each other unless they both advance to the AFC Championship.

Despite his turnovers, Allen still put together a solid overall game for Buffalo. He completed 23-of-39 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns; alongside his two picks. Buffalo as a whole gained 423 yards of offense while the Bills’ defense held Miami to just 231.

After taking down the Dolphins, Buffalo will now play whoever wins between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Their first-round playoff matchup might not have gone to plan. But a win is a win. The Bills proved that this season is different and even if turnovers do come, it doesn’t mean that Buffalo is out of it.