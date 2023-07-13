The Buffalo Bills failed to live up to expectations in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, losing in the divisional round to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-10. And while left tackle Dion Dawkins isn't trying to make excuses, he recently spoke on the weird vibe in that game after the Damar Hamlin incident only a few weeks prior when they faced the Bengals for the first time.

“That Cincinnati game was definitely weird,” Dawkins said during a recent appearance on The Herd. “You go through your ups and downs and it’s sad that we go through a down at a time like that. But we just hit a down at the wrong time. And I think with the journey that we’ve been on, we have been through every phase of football that can happen — which would be the recipe for the creation of this season.

“But Cincinnati, it was just a different feel. Everything just felt weird. I don’t want to blame it on anything, but from the first time we met them, we had a tragedy happen. And then the second time that we played them, it was just like, that energy — it was just very, very weird. I don’t even know how to explain it. It was just a very, very rare feeling. And I think it was felt through the entire locker room, through the coaching staff, through everything. It was just a very unique situation.”

That certainly makes sense. I mean, the Bills nearly witnessed their brother die on the football field and then later in the month, Buffalo had to play Cincy again. It's not exactly surprising there was a lack of energy. Should that be a valid excuse? Of course not. But, it's not totally unrealistic to believe.

The Bills certainly face a tall task winning the AFC though with such talent throughout the conference. Getting past Burrow and the Bengals will probably be in the cards again, too. At least Hamlin will be back playing.