Bills release Matt Araiza amid gang rape allegations

The Buffalo Bills are releasing rookie punter Matt Araiza amid the gang rape allegations thrown at him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills have already informed Araiza of his release that is effective immediately. Popularly known as the “Punt God,” Araiza has been in the headlines as of late after he was named in a lawsuit along with two other San Diego State football players for allegedly gang raping a then 17-year-old girl in 2021.

Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is being released, effective immediately. Araiza has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022

For what it’s worth, the release didn’t come as a surprise since the Bills have been under pressure to cut Matt Araiza following the allegations. Considering that he is a rookie on a position that is easily replaceable, fans and experts alike have called on the team to release him instead of going through the ordeal. Not to mention that the nature of the accusations are grave and really unacceptable.

The writing was on the wall for Araiza when he was ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. He also didn’t participate in the team’s practice on Saturday, further fueling the possibility of his impending release.

It remains to be seen if Araiza will still have a chance to return to the NFL, but his focus right now is trying to prove his innocence. He and his lawyers have already denied the gang rape accusations, and they appear set to fight it in court.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” Araiza said in a statement on Friday.