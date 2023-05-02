Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Poona Ford spent five years with the Seahawks and was one of the best free agents that was still available, and reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a Super Bowl with the Bills, according to Pelissero.

The Bills are adding a big body at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference. Buffalo’s defensive line was viewed as a strong unit going into last season, but it was hurt by injuries, most-notably to Von Miller, who was the team’s biggest acquisition in the 2022 offseason.

Ford recorded 22 solo tackles with 13 assisted tackles and three sacks in the 2022 season, according to PFF.

The Bills came in as favorites to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season. They eventually lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The AFC did not get any easier this offseason. The Bills are established contenders along with the Bengals and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers was traded to the division rival New York Jets, who had a strong roster outside of quarterback prior to the trade. The Jacksonville Jaguars are an emerging team with Trevor Lawrence, and the Los Angeles Chargers have the quarterback in Justin Herbert to contend.

The Bills hope adding Ford helps them round out the depth of their roster. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in the AFC. The Bills should be in the mix once again in 2023.