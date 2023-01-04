By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through, but will not have a media availability today, Buffalo’s Public Relations team stated in a Wednesday tweet.

A high-ranking official in the Bills organization said they broke down crying after day and night-long meetings on Tuesday because of the “heaviness of the current situation,” according to a CNN report. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday as he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin’s health took a turn for the better yesterday evening. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, said the 24-year-old has little lung damage and he is breathing using 50% of a ventilator instead of the 100% he needed the day before.

“That’s a good thing,” That’s a good sign.”

The Buffalo Sabres honored Hamlin with “Love for 3” t-shirts as they entered CapitalOne Arena before a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals. The Sabres had a team meeting and had the plan to express support for Hamlin, the Buffalo News Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“It’s hard to say much about the game, to be honest,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “What I can tell you though is we talked as a group this morning. We have such good people in our locker room, players, coaches, staff. And it wasn’t feeling right this morning. It didn’t feel like a normal game day…

“I told them, to be honest, how proud I am of them and what they’ve done in this community through a lot of tough times going back to what’s happened in the offseason. And then some of the struggles with the snowstorms and the deaths that have gone on and then this last night.”