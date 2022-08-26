Bills tossed under bus by Matt Araiza accuser’s attorney for sham investigation into alleged rape

The Matt Araiza situation is a messy one. For those who may have missed the initial news, the Buffalo Bills Punter and two other San Diego State football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year old girl at a party last year, per the LA Times. A civil lawsuit was filed in the San Diego Superior Court containing graphic details of the incident.

If found guilty, Matt Araiza will be in line for a lengthy suspension and his NFL career could be in jeopardy. However, the latest update throws the Bills organization in hot water as well.

Araiza’s accuser’s attorney was asked if the Bills reached out to him or his client following the incident. Buffalo previously issued a statement claiming they “conducted a thorough examination of this matter.” However, the accuser’s attorney said he did not hear from the team again, via Tim Graham.

“Absolutely not. Never heard from them again,” the attorney said.

If true, this would obviously place the Bills organization in a negative light. Matt Araiza has developed a reputation as the “Punt God” and was becoming one of Buffalo’s marketable players. He was projected to be Buffalo’s primary punter in 2022.

Fans are disgraced with both Matt Araiza and the Bills. People are calling for the team to cut ties with the punter as soon as possible. Some fans have already expressed disgust due to the fact that Araiza has not yet been cut.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.