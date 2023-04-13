The Buffalo Bills have signed a running back this offseason, bringing in former New England Patriots ball carrier Damien Harris. However, the team is still exploring their options for the position.

The Bills are hosting former Pro Bowl running back Latavius Murray for a visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Murray spent most of last season with the Denver Broncos, starting 12 games.

The former Pro Bowl ball carrier is no stranger to western New York. He played high school football there and was inducted into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Murray left the state of New York to play collegiately for the University of Central Florida. The Las Vegas Raiders selected the veteran running back in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

If Murray signs with the Bills, he’ll join a running back room featuring Harris, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines. Hines joined the Bills at the trade deadline in 2022. Buffalo drafted Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Bills have had issues with their run game in recent years. In fact, Cook is the team’s longest-tenured running back option despite only entering the NFL last year.

Buffalo’s leading rusher from 2022, Devin Singletary, signed with the Houston Texans. Without him, quarterback Josh Allen was the team’s leading rusher, with Cook behind the Bills’ star signal caller.

Murray could give the Bills a reliable veteran option in the backfield. He represents a potential low-risk, high-reward candidate for Buffalo as they attempt to fortify their offense and chase a Super Bowl championship.