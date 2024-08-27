Coming into the 2024 NFL season, which is set to begin in under two weeks, arguably the biggest question mark for quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills revolves around their wide receiver room, which has taken substantial hits over previous offseason. Former favorite targets of Allen such as Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs have moved on elsewhere, and it's unclear just how much the perennial MVP candidate will be able to wring out of a Bills wide receiver core that doesn't have a lot of household names.

Late August is generally the time of year when NFL teams begin making roster cuts in order to bring their player count down to the league maximum, and on Tuesday, the Bills brass raised some eyebrows by choosing to cut wide receiver KJ Hamler, a former second round pick, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The move was especially surprising to some considering the team's perceived lack of depth in that area of the field.

Hamler was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos before joining the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and then the Bills in January, now having been cut before ever playing a game in a Buffalo uniform.

Additionally, it was also announced that the team would be releasing wide receiver Andy Isabella, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN on X. Isabella was a second round pick in 2019.

What is the ceiling for the Bills in 2024?

The Bills have been knocking on the door of Super Bowl contention for quite some time now, having been outdueled by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on multiple occasions in the NFL playoffs up to this point despite being one of the better teams in the league for the last several years.

Entering 2024, the national hype around the Bills' realistic Super Bowl chances seems to be as dim as it has been in quite some time, thanks in no small part to the losses that the team has endured at the wide receiver position.

Josh Allen remains one of the most unique and talented quarterbacks in the league, and it's more than possible that his presence alone could spearhead the Bills toward having a top ten offense once again in 2024 despite their lack of positional talent. Defensively, the Bills also figure to have one of the stronger units in the NFL, even if that side of the ball has also taken some talent hits.

In any case, the Bills are slated to kick off their 2024-25 NFL slate with a date against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.