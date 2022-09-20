Bills’ savage destruction of Rams, Titans puts them in history books

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team right now in the NFL. The 2022 NFL season is only two weeks old, but what Josh Allen and the Bills have done so far has been a stuff of nightmares for the rest of the league. In Week 1, they destroyed the Los Angeles Rams on the road, 31-10. Then they followed with a 41-7 annihilation of the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“In Week 1, the Bills beat the Rams by 21. In Week 2, they beat the Titans by 34. There have been 201 instances in NFL history of a team facing a playoff team from the previous season in each of their 1st 2 games. The Bills’ +55 is the largest point differential of any of them.”

As stated above, the teams the Bills have defeated so far are no pushovers based on how those sides performed in the 2021 NFL season. The Rams are the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions, but they got absolutely manhandled in Week 1 by Buffalo. The Titans might not be as intimidating as they were in 2021 with key losses over the offseason and were coming off a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, but they did not come across as a team that was going to be made to look like a personal punching bag by Stefon Diggs and the Bills’ offense.

The Bills will get tested in Week 3 by the Miami Dolphins, who did not make the playoffs in 2021, but like Buffalo, are undefeated after two weeks of football.