By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after his recent cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills have made the decision to place him on the injured reserve.

The Bills announced the roster decision on Friday, noting that they have also activated cornerback Christian Benford from the IR.

Of course the Bills’ move is not surprising considering Hamlin’s condition. While he is already awake and able to talk, the young safety faces a long road to recovery. Putting him on the IR effectively ends his season, though he’ll surely be cheering for the team as they continue the fight in the playoffs.

We’ve activated CB Christian Benford from the Injured Reserve list. We've placed Damar Hamlin on IR. pic.twitter.com/OEz5hsCoZP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin has been hospitalized after taking a hit to the chest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. He collapsed on the field and was immediately taken to the hospital, sparking fears about his condition.

Fortunately his health improved and he eventually woke up. It took some time before he can speak again, but he appears to be in better health now. His doctors have also taken note of his remarkable recovery.

While Hamlin won’t be able to join the Bills when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 18, he’ll definitely be in the minds of everyone. In fact, the NFL has several tributes planned out for him throughout the weekend as they show their support and pray for his quick recovery.

It won’t be until next season before we see Damar Hamlin be available to play again, but what’s important now is he recovers and returns to his good health.