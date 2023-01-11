After Damar Hamlin’s scary on-field collapse with the Buffalo Bills, EA Sports has decided to remove the CPR celebration in its “Madden NFL 23” game.

Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. The young safety took a hit to the chest, initially stood up and then collapsed on the field. Medical personnel immediately treated him, and he was given a CPR before being stretchered off and taken to the UC Medical Center.

While Hamlin has since woken up and moved to a Buffalo hospital where he continues his recovery, the incident is still fresh in the minds of everyone–from players and fans to media personalities.

Considering everything that happened, EA Sports confirmed they are now in the process of removing the CPR celebration in their “Madden NFL 23” game that many might find insensitive, per TMZ. It is expected that the celebration will be gone when Madden gets its next update within the week.

The decision from EA Sports might just be the right thing, especially when considering the backlash that the Pittsburgh Steelers recently got for doing the CPR celebration live in Week 18.

During the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns, Alex Highsmith sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s fine to celebrate that of course, but they could have definitely choses a different way to do it. Highsmith got a fake CPR from his teammates, which turned off fans given how Damar Hamlin needed a CPR to save his life.

It remains to be seen when exactly the CPR celebration will be removed, though fans of the football simulation game shouldn’t expect to use it beyond this week.