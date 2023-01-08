By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The entire NFL is going all out in their show of support for back Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to Saturday night’s game at Allegiant Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders honored Damar Hamlin and the first responders who played an extremely crucial role in saving his life. The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same, with also ESPN’s broadcast of that contest showing a classy — and subtle — gesture to express their support for Damar Hamlin.

It has been an emotionally draining week for the NFL, as Damar Hamlin’s scary injury has everyone reflecting on the cruel realities of playing football — and of life in general. At the same time, Hamlin’s injury has seemingly brought everyone together. With a common rallying point, people from all walks of life have put aside their differences to show support for Hamlin.

Everyone’s spirit has also been lifted up by the fantastic news that Damar Hamlin’s recovery is trending in the right direction. Hamlin has even already managed to post heartfelt messages via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Hamlin has become an inspiration for the rest of the NFL, and both the Titans and the Jaguars will look to use that positive energy to win the all-important matchup Saturday night that will decide which team will be crowned as the AFC South division champions — and be given the automatic slot to the playoffs that comes with it.