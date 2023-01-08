By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin won’t be on the field with his Buffalo Bills teammates in Week 18, but he’ll be watching closely as he continues to progress from the hospital. Hamlin took to Twitter ahead of the Bills’ Week 18 clash against the New England Patriots to show support for his teammates in their first game back in action since his health scare on Monday night. The safety, who is watching the game from the hospital, voiced his excitement before the opening kickoff, which ended up being a storybook TD for Buffalo.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin expressed that he was disappointed not to be out on the field with his brothers, but he will be their biggest supporter as he watches the game on Sunday.

Hamlin posted a photo of himself in the hospital, surrounded by loved ones. He and his family members we wearing “Love for Damar” t-shirts, which a number of players posted photos of themselves wearing on Sunday, including Tom Brady, in a show of support for the Bills’ safety.

Hamlin collapsed on the field on Monday night in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering from cardiac arrest. He has been recovering ever since, making tremendous progress throughout the week. The Bills took the field Sunday for the first time since Hamlin’s major scare, and they opened the game with a Nyheim Hines kickoff return touchdown, in what was an incredible start to the game.

While Damar Hamlin isn’t actively on the field, the Bills are clearly playing for their teammate in Week 18, and he’ll be watching closely as his team looks to finish the season on a strong note.