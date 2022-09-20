Dane Jackson was on the receiving end of a horrific hit during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 2 tilt against the Tennessee Titans. The cornerback was rushed into an ambulance and brought straight to the hospital amid fears that he had suffered what looked to be a gruesome neck injury.

But the injury may not be as severe as initially thought. At the very least, the Bills CB was still able to function normally as he exited the hospital during the same night. According to NFL insider Mike Garofolo, Dane Jackson was reportedly able to walk out of the hospital under his own volition and is now back in his own home:

“Dane Jackson, I am told, already home. He has been released from the hospital. In fact, he walked out of the hospital and all indications are he has avoided a major injury. Sean McDermott will speak to the media … but that update I just received, excellent, excellent news for Dane Jackson”

From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

That’s great news for Bills Mafia not just for their on-field prospects, but also from the human aspect of things in hoping for the safety of all players taking the field.

Dane Jackson is in his third season with the Bills, coming off a sophomore stint wherein he suited up for every single contest. Losing him with take away a solid piece of their defensive puzzle as he’s been penciled in as a full-time starter this season. For him to not only be walking around like normal, but to also avoid any serious injury is excellent for the Super Bowl contending Bills.