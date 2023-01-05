By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery admits the emotions surrounding the scary situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin might linger on the field when they take on Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.

It has really been a tough week for everyone in the NFL after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course the incident is on the mind of all players, especially since not only did it happen to their brother and fellow player, but it also highlights the danger they are facing in every game.

Montgomery indicated as much as they gear up to face the Vikings on Sunday, sharing that he himself is feeling “uneasy” considering everything that’s happening and with Hamlin still “fighting for his life.”

“You put yourself in the situation and understand that it could be you. It’s definitely been on the forefront of my mind because it hasn’t even been three or four days yet,” Montgomery shared, per Chicago Tribune. “He’s in there fighting for his life, so, yeah, it’s been on my mind since it happened. It’s going to be on my mind.”

Sure enough, it’s not only David Montogomery, the Bears and the Vikings who are going to feel the effect of the incident as the regular season comes to a close. All teams in the NFL have felt the impact of Damar Hamlin’s concerning situation, with coaches and their staff meeting with players to make sure everyone is in the right state of mind amid these difficult and trying times.

Hopefully Hamlin is able to recover from his injury. As for the rest of the NFL, while they will keep playing, there is no doubt that they have the Bills star in their prayers.