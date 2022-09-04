Bills TE Dawson Knox’ heartfelt message to younger brother after tragic passing

A few weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills Mafia were saddened by the passing of Dawson Knox’ younger brother Luke. The FIU standout was looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother, playing the same position as him. Unfortunately, he passed away at the young age of 22 years old.

The Bills community, ever the supportive group, showed their support for Dawson Knox by donating to his foundation. Weeks after the tragic announcement, the tight end broke his silence on Instagram. Knox thanked everyone for their support, and wrote a heartfelt tribute for his deceased brother. (via Instagram)

Luke Knox is well-ingrained in Bills lore even though he never played a snap in the NFL. He went viral on Twitter after his brother was selected by Buffalo in 2019. In his excitement, Luke accidentally punched his older brother in the face. The clip made the rounds on social media, and everyone had a good laugh about it.

Two years after was drafted by the Bills in 2019, Knox developed into a solid contributor for the Bills. He emerged as one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets in 2021, especially in the end zone. Dawson Knox finished 2021 with nine touchdown catches: second-most amongst Bills players. It was a stark improvement from his first two campaigns, where he finished with just over 500 yards combined.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family in this trying time. If you wish to join the Bills mafia in their donation drive for Knox’ family, you can click this link.