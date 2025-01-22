One of Josh Allen's top protectors missed practice for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dion Dawkins didn't suit up due to an illness, per AJ Feldman. Allen also appeared to be possibly sick when speaking in his press conference. But, the quarterback did practice in full. Dawkins played the entire game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. There's still quite a few days until the matchup, therefore he could definitely be ready to go.

The Bills won a thriller against Baltimore to book their spot in the AFC title game. The Chiefs are obviously the defending Super Bowl champions but also a team who has had their number in the playoffs for several years now. While Buffalo did beat Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the regular season, Allen and the rest of the squad isn't taking their opponents for granted as he alluded to over the weekend:

“The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn't matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn't really matter,” the Bills QB said. “It's hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It's a team that we beat early in the season, but it's not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can't tell you enough now. I don't know much about it because I've been focusing on the Ravens, so we'll get into that tomorrow.”

On Wednesday, Allen said this contest will come down to execution, which is very well the truth. The Bills have tons of motivation here to get the job done and hopefully, Allen has Dawkins protecting him on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.