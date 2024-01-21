A fan caught fire while being thrown into a flaming table during the tailgate for the Bills-Chiefs game.

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a heated playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, Bill Mafia is busy slamming through tables and getting rowdy well before kickoff. Unfortunately, one fan was seen catching on fire during the tailgate.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt. However, it was a scary moment. It looked as though Bills Mafia was welcoming a Detroit Lions fan into the fanbase or something. It's not exactly clear, but the guy who catches fire is wearing a Buffalo hat and repping the Lions on his shirt. Either way, he earned his stripes after getting slammed through a flaming table.

Bills fans literally lighting themselves on fire ahead of their divisional round matchup against the Chiefs 🔥😂 (via joerogerrs/IG)pic.twitter.com/Zq1go5qEx0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

This is really nothing new for Bills fans. However, this could be a first for that Lions fan! I'm not sure, as I don't know the guy. But at the very least, he's likely earned a ton of respect from the fans in Buffalo. Hopefully, for this guys sake, Detroit takes down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and advances to the third round of the playoffs.

As for the Bills, they're finally taking on the Chiefs in Buffalo. Typically, the AFC has ran through Kansas City, but not this year. Both teams are used to the cold weather, so there shouldn't be any true advantage. However, Buffalo has a chance to take out the defending Super Bowl champions.

With that said, look for the Bills, and the fans, to bring the heat to the frozen tundra in Buffalo. The Chiefs are going to have their hands full on Sunday night.