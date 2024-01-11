Police say a man shot and killed a 30-year-old Bills fan outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Florida police say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan during an altercation near Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game of the season.

The Bills fan, identified as Dylan Brody Isaacs, and some friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night. They reportedly had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle a few blocks from the stadium.

The driver pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, according to police.

The man then fled in an older model Honda Accord, which police said that they located in Palm Beach County the next day. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person's name wasn't immediately released as the investigation is still ongoing.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of the man who shot and killed Isaacs after the Bills took on the Dolphins.

Friends and family have raised over $64,000 to pay for transporting Isaacs’ body and funeral arrangements as of Tuesday morning, according to the GoFundMe page that has been started.

“The friends and family of Dylan Isaacs are looking for support of any kind as they go through this difficult time, currently they are looking to bring him home and make funeral arrangements after his senseless murder,” says the GoFundMe.

The Bills are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.