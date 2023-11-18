Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was heartbroken after the team elected to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Gabe Davis and the Buffalo Bills have been perfectly mediocre throughout the first ten games of the 2023-24 NFL season. Davis has been rather inconsistent this year by his lofty standards, including a crushing drop in the Bills' most recent game, a loss to the Denver Broncos, and Buffalo now sits at an even 5-5 more than halfway through the campaign, placing them in grave danger of missing the postseason altogether.

So desperate are the times in Buffalo right now that the team recently announced that it would be firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and opting to promote quarterbacks coach Joe Brady into the interim role for the remainder of the season.

Now, Gabe Davis is getting one hundred percent candid about what it was like to see Ken Dorsey go.

“He was an awesome OC and a great friend to all of us,” said Davis, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “I was heartbroken.”

The Bills' offense has struggled to find its footing consistently for most of the 2023 season. Quarterback Josh Allen currently leads the NFL in turnovers, and although the occasional mishap was always going to be a necessary evil of a player with Allen's audacity, so far the drawbacks seem to have outweighed the positives of his daring play style this season.

Currently outside of the AFC playoff picture with less than half of the season remaining, the Bills now hope that Joe Brady will be able to revamp what was once an electric offense and allow Buffalo to surge up the standings over the final seven games.