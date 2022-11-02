Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals truth of Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara trade interest

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their running back room on Tuesday, trading for Indiana Colts rusher Nyheim Hines. While this team is absolutely electric already, GM Brandon Beane did speak to the Carolina Panthers about Christian McCaffrey before he was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers and also inquired about Alvin Kamara’s availability.

Via Matt Parrino:

“Brandon Beane said he wouldn’t be doing his job if he hadn’t looked into the Christian McCaffery availability. Spoke to Panthers GM but no offer.”

“Beane said it was his scouts looking into Alvin Kamara and never got an answer back. Beane said he never spoke to the Saints.”

Could you imagine either of these guys in the Bills backfield? It would be downright scary. Nevertheless, they’re looking solid at RB already, especially with a dual-threat QB like Josh Allen who can also run the ball. James Cook has been the leading catalyst back there, rushing for 5.8 yards per carry.

Devin Singletary is also proving to be consistent, too.

With Singletary, Cook, and Hines now, the Bills have enough talent to stay versatile and change things up when desired. To be honest, if Buffalo did pull the trigger on a CMC trade, it would’ve cost a pretty penny, anyway.

The Bills currently sit at 6-1 on the year and look the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender on both sides of the ball. Absolutely no one is showing the ability to actually beat them. Their biggest roadblock is themselves.

They face the New York Jets in Week 9.