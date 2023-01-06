By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Brandon Beane is already one of the most well-loved people by the Buffalo Bills fanbase. The Bills GM has done a masterful job creating a Super Bowl contender out of essentially nothing. Somehow, he might’ve endeared himself more to the fans after his response to the Damar Hamlin situation. When asked why he stayed in Cincinnati, Beane gave a short but powerful response, per Albert Breer.

“”It’s real simple—what would you want someone to do for your son? … Sean [McDermott] wanted to stay too.” Beane said and McDermott talked about that, decided one of them needed to be back in Buffalo to lead.”

Beane has always been a class act for the Bills ever since he took the GM role. It’s clear that he has a personal attachment to every player on his team. Seeing him stick by Damar Hamlin and his family during this ordeal was incredibly sweet.

What happened to Damar Hamlin on the field doesn’t need to be told again. What matters, though, is that the Bills safety is on the road to recovery already. Just yesterday, Hamlin opened his eyes and conversed with doctors and family through writing. Now, he’s already talking to his teammates on FaceTime and had his breathing tube removed.

Brandon Beane also joked with Damar Hamlin’s family about the insane response to their charity drive.

"You're going to be passing out cars next year, not toys." – Brandon Beane says he joked with Damar Hamlin's family as they saw millions of dollars in donations rolled into Hamlin's toy drive charity. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 6, 2023

With Hamlin’s situation starting the clear up, the Bills can now focus more clearly on their goal: the Super Bowl. Expect this Buffalo team to come out guns blazing against the Patriots, eager to win this game for their teammate. This is the mark of a true team: a team so closely tied together.