‘I finished it’: Stefon Diggs’ savage message after Jaire Alexander trash talk clip went viral

The Buffalo Bills improved to 6-1 Sunday night, dispatching the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Orchard Park, New York. The game was not really as close as the final score indicated. But there was plenty of competitiveness and it began prior to kickoff. As the Packers took the field in pregame, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander were already chirping at each other.

Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander chirping pregame 👀🍿 (via @lmhelmbrecht)pic.twitter.com/8kWTeYp8og — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

Throughout the game, Alexander consistently got into it with Diggs and the rest of the Bills receiving corps. Early in the game, Diggs was getting the best of the matchup. He scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen early in the second quarter, giving the Bills a 14-0 lead.

Alexander eventually made some plays late, including picking off Allen in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, it mattered not as the Bills won again. Things were testy throughout, with Packers linebacker Quay Walker being ejected for shoving a Bills assistant coach.

After the game, Stefon Diggs was asked about the beef with Alexander. He didn’t mince words, going full on NSFW, as noted by Matthew Bove.

“I don’t give a f*ck who started it, but I finished it,” said Diggs. The Bills Pro Bowl receiver finished the game with six catches for 108 yards and the touchdown.

It wasn’t all good for Buffalo though as safety Jordan Poyer left the game in the fourth quarter with an elbow injury. He was sent for X-rays after the game, but the results have not been announced yet.

Once again, Buffalo found rhythm with their running game. Devin Singletary ran 14 times for 67 yards but the play of the rookie, James Cook, really stood out. He rushed five times for 35 yards and also caught a pass that he took for 41 yards. If the Bills can ever develop a consistent running game, Diggs will almost be unstoppable.