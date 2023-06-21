While Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills seem to be in a better place now, things were in a much rockier place just last week, when Diggs was not on the field for the team's minicamp. All sorts of theories emerged, from Diggs' relationship with Bills quarterback Josh Allen to his potential tension with head coach Sean McDermott. Another theory recently emerged involving free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Craig Carton, a radio host for Fox Sports, recently reported that Diggs was unhappy that the Bills did not pursue Hopkins with the cap space they freed up from his contract restructure.

During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's Total Access, insider Ian Rapoport called out Carton's theory as “wrong.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: On #Bills WR Stefon Diggs, and why it’s best to follow Josh Allen’s words… pic.twitter.com/rA4ITPNWnH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

“As mandatory minicamp ended, there was still persisting speculation on Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills. What was wrong, what caused him to miss the first day of camp, how's it going to be fixed. To be completely honest, a lot of that speculation- about the role of Ken Dorsey the offensive coordinator, about DeAndre Hopkins and whether or not Diggs does his contract for that- a lot of that's wrong.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rapoport pointed out the speculation that Diggs was expecting an acquisition of Hopkins, or that he had problems with Dorsey, the play0caller, as false.

Instead, the NFL insider directed things back to Allen's comments. Simply put, Allen, pardon the pun, dropped the ball at times with Diggs in 2022, it seems.

There was a communication breakdown of some sorts between Allen and Diggs– nothing more, nothing less.

Hopkins, who the Bills reportedly did nothing more than their due diligence on due to cap space issues, had nothing to do with Diggs' unhappiness.

And Rapoport, to the likely delight of Diggs and Hopkins, is here to poke holes in that narrative.