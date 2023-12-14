Buffalo Bills receive updates on key starters availability, ahead of a must-win game in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys

The Buffalo Bills have received a few injury updates to starters on the defensive end. Both Micah Hyde and A.J. Epenesa did not practice Thursday, due to injury. Hyde is currently dealing with a neck injury, while Epenesa is working through a rib injury, per Buffalo Bills PR on X. Each of them went down with these issues during the Bills' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

This late into the week it's tough for a team to have players sit out of practice, with the probability being they won't be available on Sunday. The matchup the Bills have in Week 15 is one of their most important games of the season, as they fight for a chance to compete in the postseason. Buffalo is currently 7-6 on the season, ranked as the No. 2 team in the AFC East.

With the AFC still filled with Wild Card opportunities, the Bills have a chance to make a stamp against one of the best teams in the league. They host the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a team riding a five-game win streak. The Cowboys may be the hottest team in the league, so the availability of key starters like Hyde and Epenesa will be vital.

Hyde and Epenesa have been with the Bills for quite some time, serving as anchors to the defense. They're reliable players who have a history of ceasing big plays. The Bills will face arguably the most explosive offense in the league, so the chances that at least one will be available are high. At this point in the season, players and teams fight through anything they can for an opportunity to play in January.