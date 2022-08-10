James Cook has Bills doing double-take with Dalvin impersonation

Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook has been turning heads within the organization.

James Cook, who the Bills added in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, could look to be a big part of this offense this season.

Upon the release of the Bills’ first depth chart, Cook is listed as the third-string running back. He is currently slotted behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. But given what he has shown so far, he could find himself rising up the depth chart into a bigger role.

James Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He has begun to draw comparisons to his older brother.

Quarterback Case Keenum, who played with Dalvin Cook while he was with the Vikings, is currently QB2 on the Bills. According to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, Keenum sees flashes of Dalvin in James.

Keenum stated, “You see flashes of it. It’s hard when you haven’t had too many live reps of just kind of running, in the zone, the back cuts, the hitting power, backside, the pin and pull type stuff. But there are some flashes of Dalvin there that I definitely see in James.”

Keenum went on to talk about how the Bills have begun to utilize James Cook. He said, “And to see him out of the backfield too, catching the ball, I think he’s got a little something to him. And I’m excited to be able to show what he can do.”

The Bills could have something special in James Cook. His brother has proven to be among the best running backs in the NFL. If James Cook can carve out a path similar to his, he could be a threat in his rookie season.