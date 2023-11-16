Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady speaks about his relationship with Josh Allen after replacing Ken Dorsey

After the Buffalo Bills fired former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following their loss to the Denver Broncos, Joe Brady is taking over as the Bills' interim offensive coordinator. Now, all eyes will be on Josh Allen to see if Brady can make the offense more effective while reducing turnovers.

Brady became the Bills' quarterbacks coach in 2022 and has become close with Allen since.

“Josh, I believe we're as comfortable as can be,” Brady said. “It's about trust in each other, and I believe we have that,” via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Some find it concerning that the quarterbacks coach who has been behind Allen as he leads the NFL in interceptions this season will now take over play-calling. Either way, the Bills were looking for a change. As the new offensive coordinator, the Bills will look for Brady to establish a more balanced and consistent offense, over one too reliant on Allen.

Joe Brady previously had an unsuccessful stint as an NFL offensive coordinator when he took on the Carolina Panthers' OC job under Matt Rhule. He coached the offense from 2020-2021, but was fired before the end of the 2021 season. Prior to that, Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for LSU when they won the National Championship with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

However, the Panthers did struggle on offense in part because of a lack of talent. Carolina had Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold at quarterback during this time. Meanwhile, star running back Christian McCaffrey spent much of the two seasons injured, which didn't help. Hopefully for Brady and the Bills, the opportunity to spend more time in the NFL after this failed stint and work alongside a quarterback like Josh Allen will make this marriage more successful. If not, the Bills will likely be searching for a new offensive coordinator come January.