Buffalo Bills tackle Jordan Phillips has responded to Eagles veteran Jason Kelce calling him a dirty player.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has fired back at Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce after comments were made on Phillips' “dirty play.” Kelce spoke on what he believed was Phillips' attempt to injure one of the Eagles' players in their Week 12 outing.

“I thought it was bulls**t at the time,” Kelce said via 94WIP. “He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens and I thought it should have been a personal foul…I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow.”

There's been a certain play that the Eagles have run with Kelce and quarterback Jalen Hurts, which Phillips believes is the real problem. The NFL has investigated the so-called “tush push” to further see if it should be removed from the game permanently.

“When you look at the Tush Push he dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll them up,” said Phillips, per RochesterFirst. “For him to speak on somebody being dirty, I don’t think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff. I think it’s crazy for him to even mention that.”

Players around the league have been vocal about their thoughts on the play, with some vouching to ban it and others believing it's a part of the game. Bills veteran Phillips went on to defend himself and gave reasoning for his “dirty play” against the Eagles. Both sides clearly believe they've done nothing wrong and continue to justify their own actions.

“I’m 335lbs how am I going to stop regardless? How do I know that the ball wasn’t going? After I saw the ball move I put my eyes on him and I’m going to go,” Phillips continued.