After Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his first NFL MVP, coaches and players weren't the only ones giving him a congratulatory message. Along with those coaches and players, the Bills had one surprise for the 2024 NFL MVP: A touching video message from some of Allen's biggest supporters at the Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Not only is this a hospital Allen is familiar with, but it's the location of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, a floor of the hospital that was dedicated to Allen's grandmother after she passed away unexpectedly before a Bills game. Once the video ended, Allen was clearly fighting back his emotions in the Buffalo Bills' post on X.

“Why are you guys doing this to me,” Allen questioned, holding back tears. “Ah, man. I mean, I just, it's pretty cool. I don't know what else to say. Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it.”

While it was a tough video for Allen to watch without getting emotional, the Bills' quarterback eventually regained his composure to give a message to all the children fighting the real battle.

“My job is not that hard. I play football,” Allen said candidly. “What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder than I do, and I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you, guys.”

And at the end of the video, it proved that even tough guys can let out a good cry — even if the Bills' MVP quarterback didn't want to.

“Ah,” Allen exclaimed softy with a smile. “I didn't want to cry today.”

While there's a debate on whether Allen deserved to win the 2024 NFL MVP, there's absolutely no questioning that the Bills' quarterback has a heart of gold.

It was a sad day in the NFL when news broke that Allen's grandmother had unexpectedly passed away, but — as Bills Mafia does — Buffalo fans poured in by the thousands to honor her.

With many, many $17 donations — to match Allen's jersey number — the Patricia Allen Fund raised over $1.4 million in efforts to help babies, kids, and families in need of the most crucial care at OCH, per CBS Sports' Wajih AlBaroudi.

And while Allen's MVP night could've been spoiled by fans claiming Lamar Jackson should've won the award, the video made by the children at Oishei Children’s Hospital had to have made his night even more special.