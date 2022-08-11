Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the player who stepped up the most during camp.

Josh Allen was asked to give a player he felt really stepped up in training camp. His answer: WR Isaiah McKenzie. Referenced his “ownership” of knowing the offense and what each other is thinking, on top of the speed and skillset we’ve seen over the last few years. #BillsMafia — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 11, 2022

What stood out to Allen the most about McKenzie’s strong training camp was his “ownership” of his knowledge of the offense. Fans are familiar with his blazing fast speed, but to hear that he’s getting more comfortable with the offense is great news ahead of his fifth season in the league.

While McKenzie didn’t play a huge role on the offense last year, he could be in line for a bigger target share in 2022, especially if he’s catching Allen’s eye at camp. He doesn’t figure to usurp Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis as the one-two punch atop the wide receivers’ depth chart, but McKenzie can still play an important role for the Bills.

Last season, the 27-year-old featured in 15 games for the Bills. He caught 20 receptions on 26 targets for 178 yards and one touchdown. He had at least 27 receptions in each of the previous two campaigns, and will be looking to surpass that mark in 2022.

With Josh Allen clearly impressed by what he’s seen from the Bills’ wide receiver, look for the pair to continue developing improved rapport as the regular season inches closer. There’s a chance McKenzie could emerge as something of a breakout star for the Bills this year, and the comments from his quarterback should only fuel his motivation.