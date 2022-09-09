Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs speak out on epic 53-yard TD that humbled Jalen Ramsey in Bills win vs. Rams

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs led the Buffalo Bills to a statement win over the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 season. Their 31-10 victory featured a dismantling of the Rams’ defense, especially Jalen Ramsey. Diggs and Ramsey were matched up all night and the Bills star routinely got the better of him.

Diggs caught eight of the nine passes thrown his way for 122 yards and a touchdown. His biggest catch of the night was the dagger play, where he torched Ramsey’s coverage and made the catch despite stumbling right as the ball got to him. He let the Rams’ CB know about it after increasing the Buffalo lead to 20.

STEFON DIGGS IS THAT GUY 😤pic.twitter.com/6nQbod7EUD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

The Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs connection torched the Rams defense, which easily let Diggs slip by the last line of defenders. According to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk, the Bills stars were on the same page as they made the big play.

“Josh told me to just run,” Diggs said, via ProFootballTalk. “One thing I’ve learned…do what the quarterback tells you.” The Bills WR added that Allen called for him to run that go route. Allen said that he noticed the Rams cornerbacks were likely to let up a big play and instantly proved himself right. “Diggs just ran a heck of a route, the offensive line protected and gave us a chance,” Allen said. “He went up there and made a play for us.”

Ramsey’s brutal struggles highlighted a disappointing performance from the defending champions. Josh Allen and the Bills start off the season with a huge win while the Rams look to fix the many flaws they showed against the Super Bowl favorites.