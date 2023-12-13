Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks out about his postgame exchange with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for the first time

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, partially due to a controversial penalty that wiped away what would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs. On the play, Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to Travis Kelce, who lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney to run in for the score. However, the play got called back because Toney was offsides. The Chiefs were critical of this, saying Toney wasn't warned. Still, it does not change that he was clearly offsides.

In a heated moment after the game, Patrick Mahomes met with Josh Allen and was seen saying, “Worst f***ing call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man. F***ing terrible,” via Thad Brown.

The exchange went viral, with Mahomes garnering criticism for complaining to Allen about the penalty. While normally the losing quarterback congratulates the other after a lot of games or the two compliment the other's game, Mahomes focused on how the call didn't go his way. Mahomes has since apologized.

Josh Allen addressed the moment for the first time while speaking to the media Wednesday.

“He reached out to me,” Allen told reporters. “I’m just like, ‘It’s football; it’s a game of emotion.’ I know he didn’t mean anything by it. I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win. That’s why he is who he is,” via the Bills on X.

Though it wasn't Mahomes' best sportsmanship, Allen was understanding. More importantly, he's likely pleased his Bills got a much-needed win.