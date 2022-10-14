Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.

Well, Josh Allen should be smiling as Buffalo released their final injury report Friday. There were a number of players on both sides of the ball that have been banged up in recent weeks. However, many of them were taken off the injury report and are officially active Sunday.

#Bills CB Christian Benford (hand), S Jordan Poyer (ribs), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), and TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) are all active this week, @All22_PFF pic.twitter.com/aF4CkahBIN — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 14, 2022

The Bills defense particularly has been hit with the injury bug over the last few games. But safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and cornerback Christian Benford (hand) are all active.

Offensively, tight end Dawson Knox was also taken off the injury report and is active. He has been dealing with foot and hamstring injuries.

Another emerging weapon for the Bills offense has been slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie missed last week due to a concussion sustained in Week 3. He has returned to practice and appears on the right side of questionable as well. All of the healthy bodies will be needed as Buffalo takes on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

This is the most anticipated regular season game of the year. The Bills and Chiefs gave NFL fans a treat last year in the AFC Divisional Round with a 44-38 Chiefs overtime victory. You can bet Buffalo is looking to exact some revenge.