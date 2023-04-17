A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Is there trouble in paradise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen? Eagle-eyed fans of the NFL and the Bills on social media have noticed that Allen’s long-time girlfriend Brittany Williams is no longer following the signal-caller on Instagram. While that proves nothing really, it’s a hallmark of a celebrity relationship that has gotten shaky.

“So for all you people that monitor Josh Allen and his girlfriend’s lives like it’s a hobby, just read that “Queen Britt” is no longer following “King Josh” on Instagram,” said Twitter user @MBuffalofan716.

Other fans are demanding that Josh Allen to shed some clarity.

“When is Josh Allen going to tell the fans what’s going on with him and Diggs? Cause now Allen’s girlfriend has unfollowed Allen and deleted all but 2 pictures with Allen. I’m just concerned with where his head space is,” tweeted @mikewarner1976.

Moreover, people have also noticed that Williams has deleted numerous Instagram posts, even those she made during the 2022 NFL season.

According to People, Josh Allen and Brittany Williams go way back, as the two have known each other since they were just kids. They started dating in 2017 when Allen was still starring for the Wyoming Cowboys and before he was selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It was not that long ago when Josh Allen and Brittany Williams had a vacation together, with Williams even sharing a picture of here and Allen kissing.

Here’s hoping that everything is fine between Allen and Williams.