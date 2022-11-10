By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published 1 hour ago



Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has the entire franchise holding its breath as he deals with an elbow injury. With a critical Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looming, Allen was not seen at practice during the media availability portion, marking his second straight absence during that portion of practice, per Alaina Getzenberg. Allen was listed as a DNP during Wednesday’s practice session, and fears over his elbow injury will only be amplified following a consecutive omission.

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) stuck his head out right at the end of the media portion of practice and was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. He was not in a practice jersey and was absent from the rest of the portion we saw. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 10, 2022

Getzenberg indicates that Allen was wearing a right sleeve on his arm and was not participating in drills. He was also not wearing a practice jersey.

Allen suffered an elbow injury during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets after getting hit while making a throw. Early indications suggest it’s an ulnar collateral ligament injury, which as baseball fans know, is most often resolved by a lengthy Tommy John surgery.

While that doesn’t seem like the direction the Bills are heading with Allen, the situation is a major cause for concern, especially with a matchup against the 7-1 Vikings on the horizon. Needless to say, the Bills will be hoping Allen is available for the skirmish, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them rest his elbow up and deploy Case Keenum against his former team on Sunday.

Allen remaining out of practice Thursday certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. His status during Friday’s practice session could prove quite telling regarding his outlook for Week 10, and Bills fans will be holding their breath in hopes of a positive update on their MVP candidate.

In 2022, Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He’s rushed 62 times for 392 yards (averaging 6.3 yards per attempt) with four TDs.