By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Amid Damar Hamlin’s scary situation, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett couldn’t help but look back at the time he spent together with the Buffalo Bills safety when they were still both at the University of Pittsburgh.

Pickett and Hamlin had overlapping tenures at Pitt, with the former staying in the program from 2017 to 2021 and the latter from 2016 to 2020. And so when the Steelers rook heard what happened to his former teammate, he was naturally concerned about his condition.

The 23-year-old Pickett shared his thoughts on what happened to Hamlin during a presser on Wednesday, adding that he wishes for the best for the Bills star in his latest battle.

“We had a great run together and he had an unbelievable career at Pitt. Great person, great family … Just hope nothing but the best for him. Just want him to get better,” Pickett said, adding that he’s trying to stay in touch with his family and keeping up to date with regards to his condition.

Kenny Pickett talks about his former @Pitt_FB teammate Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/PBVYVpusy0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2023

For those not in the know, Hamlin has been hospitalized following his collapse during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He took a hit to the chest in the first quarter and had to be given immediate medical attention, even receiving CPR before he was stretchered off the field and taken to the UC Medical Center.

The Bills later revealed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. Fortunately, latest reports indicate that there have been promising progress in his recovery.

Kenny Pickett is not the only former Pitt teammate of Damar Hamlin to speak on the matter. Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver also got emotional as he talked about his ex-Pitt teammate on Tuesday, adding that they are really close and often talk to each other, making the situation really hard for him as well.

“That’s a guy I talk to, whether it be on social media, Snapchat, text or anything, at least probably once a week,” Weaver said. “Constantly just telling each other how we see each other doing our thing each week, playing. He has his own little clothing brand called “Chasing M’s,” it’s about chasing your dreams, chasing millions. That’s everybody’s goal in life is reaching your dreams and getting millions and taking care of your family. I have my own brand, g2r, we’re just always interact and tell each other to keep going.”

Hopefully Hamlin can recover from his injury. Sure enough, the whole sports world is rooting for him.