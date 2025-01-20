The Buffalo Bills are hoping to advance to the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they took a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in their divisional playoff game. However, the Bills had an ominous injury when safety Taylor Rapp was carted off the field in the second quarter with a hip injury.

Rapp intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass earlier in the first half, but he suffered a friendly fire injury when he collided with fellow safety Damar Hamlin later on. Rapp was taken into the blue medical tent before getting a ride on the cart for further examination. The CBS broadcast reported that Rapp was “clearly in pain” after the collision with his teammate.

Rapp was replaced in the game by backup Cole Bishop. The Buffalo safety is questionable to return to the game, but when left the medical tent, he was barely able to walk.

Bills bounce back after Ravens score opening touchdown

The Ravens took the opening kickoff and quarterback Lamar Jackson directed an 8-play, 73-yard drive that concluded with Baltimore taking the early lead. Jackson threw a 16-yard TD pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

The experienced Bills bounced right back and tied the score with their own 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Ray Davis culminated the drive by pounding the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out.

The Bills added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen pounded the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out to pay off a 4-play, 24-yard drive and then he scored another touchdown from 4 yards out after the Ravens had narrowed the lead on a Justin Tucker 26-yard field goal.

Allen completed 5 of 7 passes in the first half for 69 yards, while Jackson completed 6 of 10 passes for 123 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.