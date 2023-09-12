The Buffalo Bills did not have the best of games during their season opener against the New York Jets, but they were still had plenty of chances to win the game against a Jets team that was reeling from Aaron Rodgers' injury. However, the Bills, in the end, were unable to overcome their offensive disjointedness, as Josh Allen and the rest of the team had to eat some humble pie in a 22-16 defeat.

Allen, in particular, struggled to take care of the football, with his turnover problems popping up to destroy the Bills once more. He turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions, forcing him to, rightfully so, accept the blame for being one of, if not the main reason the Bills started the season off with a loss.

Nevertheless, even as Josh Allen took responsibility for the Bills' inability to capitalize on their golden scoring opportunities, some members of the offensive line acknowledged their fair share of the blame as well. Center Mitch Morse, in particular, called on the rest of the Bills O-line to put up a better effort so that Allen wouldn't have to take on the world by himself.

“There's some good, but we lost, and there's definitely some stuff we can do to just assist in making Josh feel like he doesn't have to be a superhero back there,” Morse said, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Indeed, there were times that Josh Allen was trying so hard to feed his receivers the ball, but the Jets defense, to their credit, run roughshod over the Bills offensive line on multiple occasions, leading to huge blunders. It's always a double-edged sword; one must take risks to gain yardage, but the Bills didn't exactly put Allen in a favorable risk-reward calculus for most of the night.

“So for us, it's just trying to do our job so he doesn't feel like he has to put everything on the field,” Morse added.

Maybe the Bills could just chalk it up to a scheduled loss against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, as Josh Allen just can't seem to figure things out whenever he plays in New Jersey.