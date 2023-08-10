Leonard Floyd has only been with the Buffalo Bills for two months, but he's already giving his teammates some praise. The defensive end is entering his eighth season in the NFL and says Buffalo's defensive front is the best he's ever seen.

“This is the best group I’ve been around as far as, I can trust the guys when they’re in the game,” Floyd said via NBC Sports. “They know football. I’ve been on teams where you couldn’t really trust the guy behind me, and I had to play like the whole game. Being around these guys, I know with the rotation everybody competes, everybody’s going to eat.”

Floyd has played with the likes of Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald throughout his career and won a Super Bowl with the latter in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he seems to think that the best overall group he's been a part of is the 2023 Bills.

Buffalo's track record shows they have carried a dominant defensive front recently. Last season the Bills finished with the fifth-best rushing defense and sixth-best total defense in the league. Adding Floyd who had 29 sacks in the last three seasons without missing a game during that span, gives the Bills another weapon on the defensive front.

The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league but have yet to reach the Super Bowl with that talented bunch. This season will be another chance for Leonard Floyd and the Bills to make history and bring Buffalo its first Super Bowl title.