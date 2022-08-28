fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

NFL Twitter split over Bills’ release of ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza over gang rape allegations

Matt Araiza

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Matt Araiza when the Buffalo Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dubbed as the “Punt God,” Bills fans everywhere were excited to see what this young man could bring to the table ahead of the new season.

Then, tragedy struck.

After being named in a horrifying lawsuit that alleges the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, the Bills have now decided to release Araiza from the team. Unfortunately for him, it seems like we’ll never be able to see the Punt God showcase his elite kicking ability in the NFL — at least for the time being.

As expected, the mean streets of Twitter erupted after news broke about the Bills’ decision to cut the highly-controversial kicker.

A lot of people appear to agree with Buffalo’s decision to cut ties with Ariaza amid these shocking accusations:

There were more than a few folks, however, who came to the defense of the embattled 22-year-old, claiming that due process should be followed with regard to the investigation of the case:

Some were quick to point out that the Bills’ decision to cut Araiza was easier because of his status in the league:

There are a lot more reactions where that came from, but what is clear is that this has become a truly polarizing issue. While some have already drawn out the pitchforks against Matt Araiza, others are still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Either way, this young man has just seen his NFL dream evaporate right in front of his eyes.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
JUST IN:
Related Topics