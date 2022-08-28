There was a lot of buzz surrounding Matt Araiza when the Buffalo Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dubbed as the “Punt God,” Bills fans everywhere were excited to see what this young man could bring to the table ahead of the new season.

Then, tragedy struck.

After being named in a horrifying lawsuit that alleges the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, the Bills have now decided to release Araiza from the team. Unfortunately for him, it seems like we’ll never be able to see the Punt God showcase his elite kicking ability in the NFL — at least for the time being.

As expected, the mean streets of Twitter erupted after news broke about the Bills’ decision to cut the highly-controversial kicker.

A lot of people appear to agree with Buffalo’s decision to cut ties with Ariaza amid these shocking accusations:

What #MattAraiza is co-accused of is absolutely horrific. If he is found guilty (and we must let the judicial system decide this), his football career is the least of his concerns. pic.twitter.com/Dl4lpQGKQr — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) August 28, 2022

One more tweet about matt araiza and then I’ll log off Twitter for a few days. This girl did everything right. She went to the police IMMEDIATELY. She had detectives with her on the phone to speak to this man. She got dna tested. But she is STILL getting called a liar. — maddy ! (@MadelynDewey) August 27, 2022

Caping for a dude who almost definitely gang raped a minor is nasty work — BIGBOI PRESEASON TAKES 🐬 (@Bigboihottakes) August 28, 2022

There were more than a few folks, however, who came to the defense of the embattled 22-year-old, claiming that due process should be followed with regard to the investigation of the case:

What happened to innocent till proven guilty?? — Cole♋️ (@cvrtiss) August 27, 2022

We don’t know the facts how can you say he made the wrong decision? — Tim Galligan (@tgal1126) August 28, 2022

Some were quick to point out that the Bills’ decision to cut Araiza was easier because of his status in the league:

If Matt Araiza had been a highly drafted QB he would not have been released…they would “let the process play out.” Doing the right thing is infinitely easier to do when it’s a punter. That’s the reality of the NFL. It’s “bigger than football” when you can afford for it to be. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) August 28, 2022

There are a lot more reactions where that came from, but what is clear is that this has become a truly polarizing issue. While some have already drawn out the pitchforks against Matt Araiza, others are still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Either way, this young man has just seen his NFL dream evaporate right in front of his eyes.