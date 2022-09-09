Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing.

After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr. certainly looks like he’s leaning the way of Buffalo after reacting to a photoshop of him in their jersey:

3or 7 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

He already has a number in mind, apparently. Josh Allen slinging passes to either Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, or OBJ would be an embarrassment of riches for the Bills indeed.