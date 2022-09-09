fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey

Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ Bills Von Miller Josh Allen

Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing.

After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr. certainly looks like he’s leaning the way of Buffalo after reacting to a photoshop of him in their jersey:

He already has a number in mind, apparently. Josh Allen slinging passes to either Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, or OBJ would be an embarrassment of riches for the Bills indeed.

NFL, Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders
JUST IN:
Related Topics