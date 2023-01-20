Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end.

Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. Jones was a member of the Bengals for eight years. Now watching as a fan, Pacman isn’t buying the hype and predicted Allen’s downfall sooner rather than later, via the Smash & Dash podcast.

“All of y’all are riding Josh Allen’s tail right now. He probably got another two, three years. That s**t going to slow down,” Jones said. “The only reason we’re talking about Josh Allen right now are because of his feet. It’s definitely not his arm.”

Pacman went on to critique Allen’s performance against the Miami Dolphins in the first-round of the playoffs. Allen completed 23-of-39 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Overall, Jones stated he believes Allen’s inaccuracy will ultimately lead to his failure in the NFL.

During the regular season, Allen completed 63.3% of his passes – 22nd in the NFL. He also threw 14 interceptions, tied for second-highest in the NFL. Five of those interceptions came in the red zone, which led the league. On top of all his interception woes, Allen also had 13 fumbles this regular season.

Allen has an opportunity to silence the haters when the Bills take on the Bengals. However, Pacman Jones seems to have already made up his mind. For all his talent on the field, Jones thinks Allen’s struggles will eventually doom his NFL career.